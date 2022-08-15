Cone Park summer tubing extended into October

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City public pools may be closed for the summer, but tubing at Cone Park will be going on into October.

Summer tubing has been extended at Cone Park until the fall, with the last day to try set for Oct. 9, ending right before Cone-Acopia Fall Fest on Oct. 10.

The price of admission is set at $10 per person. To go down the hill, you have to be 42 inches tall and shouldn’t have open-toed shoes.

Session Day and Times:

Friday: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. 3:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. 3:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.



During the 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. sessions on Friday and Saturday, the park offers glow tubing.

To learn more about Cone Park and how to get tickets, visit their website here or call (712) 279-6126.

