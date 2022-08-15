Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show raises a record-breaking $440K

Gov. Kim Reynolds leads Benny to the Livestock Pavilion alongside Maxwell Tiarks, of Underwood.(Iowa Cattlemen's Association)
Gov. Kim Reynolds leads Benny to the Livestock Pavilion alongside Maxwell Tiarks, of Underwood.(Iowa Cattlemen's Association)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show set another record, raising more than $440,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.

In 2021, cattle producers and local supporters raised $375,000, which was the most funds raised in the show’s history. In addition to breaking another show record, they surpassed $5 million raised since 1983.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Office of the Governor of Iowa hosted the 40th Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show on Saturday, Aug. 13. One of the Ronald McDonald Houses that’ll benefit from the fundraiser is located in Sioux City.

