MercyOne Kids Kampus opens to help employees in need of full-time child care

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MercyOne’s Kid Kampus opened Monday morning. It provides an option for child care for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center employees.

Parents who work full-time, and need child care, understand the worries it can cause.

According to Iowa.gov, the average annual cost for infant child care is between $4,950 and $5,845. Child care for preschool-age kids is cheaper, but only by a few hundred dollars.

The partnership between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and the Crittenton Center can provide the parents with relief.

“Just knowing that certain areas of your life, like expenses with child care is being assisted with is just one less thing to have to worry about,” said Jessica Harlow, a mother taking part in the partnership.

With fewer worries at work, the staff can devote all of their focus to the needs of the patients at MercyOne. Harlow believes it is MercyOne living up to its values.

“The additional effort that Mercy is putting in to try and help their employees, just kind of blows me away. I feel like I’ve had all these beautiful blessing since I started working here at Mercy,” said Harlow

The partnership started as MercyOne looked for ways to better support their colleagues.

Lea Greathouse, the vice president of mission, marketing and support services, said excellent child care was at the top of the priority list for MercyOne. They decided the best way to help was to provide financial relief.

“We were going to subsidize the child care for our colleagues by 50 percent, so we pay $100 per week for the children and our colleague pays 100 per week,” said Greathouse.

A positive result of the partnership according to Greathouse is the fact the most vulnerable in the community can have the full attention of MercyOne’s staff.

The partnership still has childcare spots available

They hope to have all spots available for the partnership filled by Christmas.

