NSAA releases 2022 pre-season coaches polls
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - Across the border in Nebraska, the NSAA is getting ready for the upcoming season by releasing their pre-season coaches polls.
Here are the 2022 preseason ratings for classes with Siouxland teams represented:
Class C-1
1. Aurora (0-0)
2. Pierce (0-0)
3. McCook (0-0)
4. Ashland-Greenwood (0-0)
5. Boone Central (0-0)
6. Omaha Roncalli (0-0)
7. Wahoo (0-0)
8. Adams Central (0-0)
9. Columbus Lakeview (0-0)
10. Columbus Scotus (0-0)
Receiving Votes: Chadron (0-0); St. Paul (0-0)
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (0-0)
2. Ord (0-0)
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (0-0)
4. Archbishop Bergan (0-0)
5. Battle Creek (0-0)
6. Yutan (0-0)
7. Wilber-Clatonia (0-0)
8. Oakland-Craig (0-0)
9. Hastings St. Cecilia (0-0)
10. David City Aquinas (0-0)
Receiving Votes: Lincoln Lutheran (0-0); Malcolm (0-0)
Class D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (0-0)
2. Neligh-Oakdale (0-0)
3. Cross County (0-0)
4. Stanton (0-0)
5. Sutton (0-0)
6. Pender (0-0)
7. Arcadia-Loup City (0-0)
8. Sandy Creek (0-0)
9. Clarkson/Leigh (0-0)
10. Riverside (0-0)
Receiving Votes: Elmwood-Murdock (0-0); Weeping Water (0-0); Bridgeport (0-0)
Class D-2
1. Howells-Dodge (0-0)
2. Elgin Public/Pope John (0-0)
3. BDS (0-0)
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (0-0)
5. Sandhills/Thedford (0-0)
6. Dundy County Stratton (0-0)
7. Osceola (0-0)
8. Kenesaw (0-0)
9. Mullen (0-0)
10. Lawrence-Nelson (0-0)
Receiving Votes: Humphrey St. Francis (0-0); Bloomfield (0-0)
