NSAA releases 2022 pre-season coaches polls

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - Across the border in Nebraska, the NSAA is getting ready for the upcoming season by releasing their pre-season coaches polls.

Here are the 2022 preseason ratings for classes with Siouxland teams represented:

Class C-1

1. Aurora (0-0)

2. Pierce (0-0)

3. McCook (0-0)

4. Ashland-Greenwood (0-0)

5. Boone Central (0-0)

6. Omaha Roncalli (0-0)

7. Wahoo (0-0)

8. Adams Central (0-0)

9. Columbus Lakeview (0-0)

10. Columbus Scotus (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Chadron (0-0); St. Paul (0-0)

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (0-0)

2. Ord (0-0)

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (0-0)

4. Archbishop Bergan (0-0)

5. Battle Creek (0-0)

6. Yutan (0-0)

7. Wilber-Clatonia (0-0)

8. Oakland-Craig (0-0)

9. Hastings St. Cecilia (0-0)

10. David City Aquinas (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Lincoln Lutheran (0-0); Malcolm (0-0)

Class D-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (0-0)

2. Neligh-Oakdale (0-0)

3. Cross County (0-0)

4. Stanton (0-0)

5. Sutton (0-0)

6. Pender (0-0)

7. Arcadia-Loup City (0-0)

8. Sandy Creek (0-0)

9. Clarkson/Leigh (0-0)

10. Riverside (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Elmwood-Murdock (0-0); Weeping Water (0-0); Bridgeport (0-0)

Class D-2

1. Howells-Dodge (0-0)

2. Elgin Public/Pope John (0-0)

3. BDS (0-0)

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (0-0)

5. Sandhills/Thedford (0-0)

6. Dundy County Stratton (0-0)

7. Osceola (0-0)

8. Kenesaw (0-0)

9. Mullen (0-0)

10. Lawrence-Nelson (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Humphrey St. Francis (0-0); Bloomfield (0-0)

