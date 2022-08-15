Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA

By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UTE, Iowa (KTIV) - Federal investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in northwest Iowa that happened back in late July.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on July 30 and resulted in the death of the plane’s pilot. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has previously reported the aircraft, an Air Tractor AT-502A airplane, was spraying fields near the town of Ute before the crash.

The federal report says there were no known witnesses to the accident. But when authorities got to the scene they discovered the plane had crashed on a road near the 230th Street and Teak Avenue intersection, located south of Ute.

This photo from the NTSB's preliminary report shows the crash site in Monona County, Iowa.
This photo from the NTSB's preliminary report shows the crash site in Monona County, Iowa.(National Transport Safety Board)

Investigators noted the field the pilot was spraying, identified as 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was east of the accident and was bordered on three sides by power lines. They also found portions of one of the plane’s wings scattered around the powerlines and north of the wreckage.

The plane caught fire after the crash, further damaging the aircraft. After the site was investigated, the plane was cleared from the road.

This report only contains preliminary information, as the investigation continues details may be changed or added.

