Rain is moving into Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are starting off in the 60s and 50s this morning with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and rain moving in from the west as our wind continues from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, our highs will be in the upper 60s with some spots possibly getting into the low 70s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will have rain in Siouxland all day with some thundershowers possible as well.

The timing of the rain moving into Siouxland will be from 7 a.m. till midnight tonight. The heaviest part of the rain seems to be staying in eastern Siouxland throughout the day. Some models show some locations in the region getting over an inch of rain while others stay on the drier side.

Tonight, the showers continue for Siouxland, becoming more isolated showers as we head into tonight and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s again with some spots dipping into the upper 50s with wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see isolated morning showers turning mostly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the mid to lower 70s.

