Lanes reopen on I-29 southbound after semi crash

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The southbound lanes on Interstate 29 have fully reopened after a semi crash caused a partial closure.

The status of the semi’s driver is not known at this time.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic slowed to a crawl on a busy section of Interstate 29, Monday afternoon, because of an accident.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a semi lost control while traveling south on I-29 near the Floyd Boulevard exit.

Video from a DOT traffic camera in the area of the crash shows the semi resting against a concrete barrier next to the right-hand lane. Iowa 511 says two of the southbound lanes were closed so the big rig could be removed from the interstate.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver.

