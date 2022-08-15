SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Currently we are in the mid to upper 60s with rain continuing to fall in Siouxland. For today, we’re expected to see highs stay in the upper 60s with some spots possibly getting into the low 70s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will have rain in Siouxland all day with some thundershowers possible as well.

The timing of the rain moving into Siouxland will be from 7 a.m. till midnight tonight. The heaviest part of the rain seems to be staying in eastern Siouxland throughout the day. Some models show some locations in the region getting over an inch of rain while others stay on the drier side.

Tonight, the showers continue for Siouxland, becoming more isolated showers as we head into tonight and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s again with some spots dipping into the upper 50s with wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see isolated morning showers turning mostly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the mid to lower 70s.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.