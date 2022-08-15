Some rain to start the week helps cool us down!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve seen some much-needed rainfall across Siouxland this Monday after a hot week last week! Areas in Northwest Siouxland have already seen upwards of 2 inches of rainfall with more on the way. We’re seeing a nice cooldown from this rainfall with highs in the low 70s. It is a windy one as well, with a 10-15 mph easterly wind and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

The showers and wind will continue through the night. We’re expecting lows in the upper 60s with that 10-15 mph easterly wind continuing to blow. We will also continue to see those 20 mph wind gusts throughout the day.

The showers are expected to continue into Tuesday morning before clearing up in the later morning hours. Skies will then become partly cloudy, and gradually become more sunny throughout the day. We will get a nice cooldown from the rainfall, with highs in the mid-to-high 70s for the day. The wind will also have calmed down, with a 5-10 mph easterly breeze across the viewing area.

This will make way for a cool and partly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows are expected to be in the upper 50s, with the 5-10 mph easterly wind continuing to blow.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, with clear sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be calm, with just a 5 mph southeasterly breeze blowing across Siouxland.

This will lead into a calm Wednesday night, with mostly clear skies. Lows are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with the light southeasterly breeze continuing through the night.

Thursday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but we will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm, with highs reaching the low 80s. Those showers could continue through the day and into the night, with more potential showers expected on Friday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

