Chargers volleyball looks to bounce back in 2022

By Austin Tanner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the college volleyball season quickly approaching, the Briar Cliff University program is looking to turn things around after a less than favorable 2021 season. The Chargers finished last year with a 3-13 GPAC record (10-19 overall), and they look towards a better season this year when they return key players like Chloe Johnson, Toria Andre and Sami Wasmund.

BCU also returns eight players who earned significant playing time in 2021. That experience mixed with younger talent on the team has since formed a unique experience in the pre-season that shines high hopes for this Chargers squad.

“I would say unique. There’s a lot of individuals who fit perfectly, we mesh very well together so I think it’s a very unique group of people who overall just make a very great outcome.” Says Wasmund

BCU was picked to finish 10th in the 2022 pre-season coaches poll, and look to start the year off on a high note when the Chargers kick off the 2022 season with the Charger Invite on August 26-27, hosting Southwestern, Valley City State and Mount Mercy in the Newman Flanagan Center. The Cliff begins the GPAC schedule at cross-town rival Morningside on September 7 at 7:30 PM.

