Drier day today, but rain is in the forecast

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Yesterday was an eventful day, as Sioux City broke a very long daily rainfall record, with the old record set in 1908 at 1.72′′, and the new record set yesterday at 1.88′′.We saw some much-needed rain in Siouxland yesterday!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Yesterday was an eventful day, as Sioux City broke a very long daily rainfall record, with the old record set in 1908 at 1.72′′, and the new record set yesterday at 1.88′′.We saw some much-needed rain in Siouxland yesterday!

As of this morning, we are seeing temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s with some dense patches of fog in Siouxland! We are going to warm up to the mid to upper 70s today with mostly cloudy skies across Siouxland and our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will drop down into the 60s and the clouds will really start to move out, allowing us to have mostly clear skies with our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We will start to dry out as we head into tomorrow and Thursday, but we have rain chances returning in the forecast at the end of this week.

