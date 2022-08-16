Former SSC assistant coach pleads ‘no contest’ to sexual assault charges

Nathan Rogers
Nathan Rogers(Dakota County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach has entered pleas for several sexual assault charges he was facing.

Nathan Rogers pleaded “no contest” in two cases involving sexual assault allegations made by two female students. In exchange for the plea, several other charges Rogers was facing - including child abuse and additional sexual assault charges - have been dropped.

In the first case, court documents say a 15-year-old girl revealed she went to Rogers’ house, in December 2020, to get a vape pen from Rogers. Documents say Rogers sexually assaulted the teenager, but she was able to escape.

During the investigation into Rogers’ first sexual assault allegation, investigators obtained his cell phone. On it, investigators say they found numerous video clips of Rogers engaging in intercourse with a different minor. This resulted in Rogers’ second sexual assault case.

Rogers is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Back in June, Rogers pleaded guilty in federal court of possessing child pornography. The sentencing for that charge is set for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Dixon County
Sioux City man dies in car vs semi accident in Dixon County, NE
A screenshot from a DOT camera shows a semi had crashed into a concrete barrier next to the...
Lanes reopen on I-29 southbound after semi crash
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
No one injured in a shooting on the Missouri River
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Tax breaks for carbon pipelines coming to Siouxland
Record rainfall across Siouxland can be the turning point for farmers and their crops.
Recent rainfall across Siouxland provides much-needed relief for some farmers and their crops
Officials officially open the Student Success Center on Tuesday.
Student Success Center opens at St. Luke’s College
In a photo provided by Summit Carbon Solutions, an illustration of a carbon capture pipeline is...
Tax incentives increasing for carbon pipelines headed for Siouxland
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City