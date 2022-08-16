Former SSC assistant coach pleads ‘no contest’ to sexual assault charges

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach has entered pleas for several sexual assault charges he was facing.

Nathan Rogers pleaded “no contest” in two cases involving sexual assault allegations made by two female students. In exchange for the plea, several other charges Rogers was facing - including child abuse and additional sexual assault charges - have been dropped.

In the first case, court documents say a 15-year-old girl revealed she went to Rogers’ house, in December 2020, to get a vape pen from Rogers. Documents say Rogers sexually assaulted the teenager, but she was able to escape.

During the investigation into Rogers’ first sexual assault allegation, investigators obtained his cell phone. On it, investigators say they found numerous video clips of Rogers engaging in intercourse with a different minor. This resulted in Rogers’ second sexual assault case.

Rogers is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Back in June, Rogers pleaded guilty in federal court of possessing child pornography. The sentencing for that charge is set for Sept. 23.

