KTIV goes to Camp: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Continuing with our Camp KTIV pre-season coverage, we’re heading out to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors had an early post-season exit last year which means they will be looking for revenge this season and look to go further than ever.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors finished their 2021 campaign with an 8-3 record, and made it all the way to the 3A quarter-final game where the then-young team ultimately fell to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50-14.

“We still performed extremely well, most of us out there we’re first year starters. I think coming into this year with almost everyone being either a previous starter, or having really good playing time. I’m feeling really confident about it.” Says Warriors Senior TE/LB Garret McHugh

And confident they should feel. The Warriors are returning most of their team from 2021, including their leading passer, rusher and receiver. All signs pointing back to that one aspect that could push this team in the long-run.

“A lot of confidence also. The younger guys are looking up to the older guys a little bit and they’re stepping into some roles too. We’re excited to get going, I think we got something good looking forward to us.” Says Warrior Senior Defensive End Tylar Lutgen

The Warriors have been all about a “pedal to the metal” mindset this off-season, and Coach Justin Smith believes that if the team sticks to that, the outcome for this upcoming year will be a good one.

“We talk about grit and finish. We want to perform well when things are tough, and we want to give a great effort. If we put that product on the field, we should be pretty happy.” Says Smith

The Warriors kick off their season on Friday, August 26th when they head to Le Mars to take on the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

