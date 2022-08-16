More rain is in the forecast this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are still dealing with some overcast skies here in Central and Western Siouxland, but Northeastern Siouxland is starting to see some breaks in the clouds. This will start to work its way across the region this afternoon and evening.

For today, we are going to warm up to the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies across Siouxland and our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The clouds will start to break up as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

The overnight hours we will drop down into the 60s and the clouds will really start to move out, allowing us to have mostly clear skies with our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We will start to dry out some more as we head into tomorrow and Thursday, but we have rain chances returning in the forecast for Thursday afternoon into Friday.

