More rain is in the forecast this week

Currently we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the east at 5...
Currently we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are still dealing with some overcast skies here in Central and Western Siouxland, but Northeastern Siouxland is starting to see some breaks in the clouds. This will start to work its way across the region this afternoon and evening.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are still dealing with some overcast skies here in Central and Western Siouxland, but Northeastern Siouxland is starting to see some breaks in the clouds. This will start to work its way across the region this afternoon and evening.

For today, we are going to warm up to the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies across Siouxland and our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The clouds will start to break up as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

The overnight hours we will drop down into the 60s and the clouds will really start to move out, allowing us to have mostly clear skies with our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We will start to dry out some more as we head into tomorrow and Thursday, but we have rain chances returning in the forecast for Thursday afternoon into Friday.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Dixon County
One dead following Dixon County accident Monday morning
A screenshot from a DOT camera shows a semi had crashed into a concrete barrier next to the...
Lanes reopen on I-29 southbound after semi crash
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
No one injured in a shooting on the Missouri River
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says