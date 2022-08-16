North Sioux City City Council approves special election set for November

NORTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the North Sioux City, South Dakota, City Council have approved a special election in November to let the public vote on removing limits on the number of medical cannabis facilities licensed by the city.

The city had enough signed petitions to submit a ballot initiative for a public vote.

The special election is set for November 8th from 7:00am 7:00pm at the Community Center.

If approved in November, any business who had already applied for a license, and has property, could sell medical cannabis, as long as they have valid licenses through the state of South Dakota.

