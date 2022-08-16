One dead following Dixon County accident Monday morning

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has died following an accident that occurred west of Newcastle on Highway 12.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 AM Monday morning.

A Honda Civic with traveling westbound on Highway 12 and collided with an eastbound Semi truck. The driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Names are not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Any further information will be released by the NSP.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.