Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa man who police say was wanted out of Illinois was arrested in Sioux City after a vehicle and on-foot pursuit.

According to Sioux City Police Department, at about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 16 officers tried to stop a car driven by 35-year-old Maurice Leflore of Marcus. Police say they were trying to stop Leflore because he has a felony warrant out of Illinois for a weapons violation.

Officers reportedly tried to stop Leflore near an intersection on Ingleside Street, but police say Leflore attempted to elude officers. Police allege Leflore tried to evade police by speeding, not stopping at stop signs and turning his lights off.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Leflore lost control of his car and struck an unoccupied parked car. Police say he tried to flee on foot but was apprehended a short distance from the crash.

Leflore was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on the warrant out of Illinois. He was also charged with felony eluding, failure to maintain control, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and having no proof of insurance.

