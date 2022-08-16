Recent rainfall across Siouxland provides much-needed relief for some farmers and their crops

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year, Mother Nature hasn’t been providing much rain for farmers across Siouxland. One farmer says the average rainfall total is well below what’s expected this time of year.

Because of that, those who run Carlson Farms, outside of Kingsley, Iowa, are grateful for the recent rain.

The 1.5 inches of rain they received, according to the rain gauge on their farm, was the turning point for their crops and what they will be able to yield.

“We got a million dollar rain that the good Lord gave us. It turned our crop around and we were going to have a mediocre crop, but now we’re going to have a good, above average crop,” said Tim Carlson, owner of Carlson Farms.

Carlson also said the rainfall finished off the corn on the farm and filled the pods on the beans. Heat and lack of moisture created smaller ears of corn. But the timing of the recent rainfall is a good thing for soybeans.

“It’ll help the beans immensely, it’s perfect timing for the beans. Yes, we could’ve had some more convenient rains earlier. On the ears of corn, the ears are set. The only thing we could hope for now is the kernels getting bigger and fuller and better test weight,” said Austin Carlson of Carlson Farms.

The harvest season still may come sooner for some farms because the rain might have come too late for certain regions.

“When it affects the farmer, the farmer spends a lot of his input cost on the local community, and so when farmers have bad years in the community it impacts the local communities pretty significantly,” said Joel DeJong, an ISU extension agronomist.

Farmers say they work in an industry where each year, there is no certainty about how the crops will turn out. The rainfall helped significantly, but they say another rainfall event during the season would be beneficial.

Right now, they continue to evaluate their crops in the current weather conditions and are playing it by ear.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Dixon County
Sioux City man dies in car vs semi accident in Dixon County, NE
A screenshot from a DOT camera shows a semi had crashed into a concrete barrier next to the...
Lanes reopen on I-29 southbound after semi crash
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
No one injured in a shooting on the Missouri River

Latest News

Sioux City man dies in car vs semi accident in Dixon County, NE
Siouxland rainfall creates much needed relief for some farmers and their crops
Tax breaks for carbon pipelines coming to Siouxland
Officials officially open the Student Success Center on Tuesday.
Student Success Center opens at St. Luke’s College