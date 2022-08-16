Recent rainfall across Siouxland provides much-needed relief for some farmers and their crops

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year, Mother Nature hasn’t been providing much rain for farmers across Siouxland. One farmer says the average rainfall total is well below what’s expected this time of year.

Because of that, those who run Carlson Farms, outside of Kingsley, Iowa, are grateful for the recent rain.

The 1.5 inches of rain they received, according to the rain gauge on their farm, was the turning point for their crops and what they will be able to yield.

“We got a million dollar rain that the good Lord gave us. It turned our crop around and we were going to have a mediocre crop, but now we’re going to have a good, above average crop,” said Tim Carlson, owner of Carlson Farms.

Carlson also said the rainfall finished off the corn on the farm and filled the pods on the beans. Heat and lack of moisture created smaller ears of corn. But the timing of the recent rainfall is a good thing for soybeans.

“It’ll help the beans immensely, it’s perfect timing for the beans. Yes, we could’ve had some more convenient rains earlier. On the ears of corn, the ears are set. The only thing we could hope for now is the kernels getting bigger and fuller and better test weight,” said Austin Carlson of Carlson Farms.

The harvest season still may come sooner for some farms because the rain might have come too late for certain regions.

“When it affects the farmer, the farmer spends a lot of his input cost on the local community, and so when farmers have bad years in the community it impacts the local communities pretty significantly,” said Joel DeJong, an ISU extension agronomist.

Farmers say they work in an industry where each year, there is no certainty about how the crops will turn out. The rainfall helped significantly, but they say another rainfall event during the season would be beneficial.

Right now, they continue to evaluate their crops in the current weather conditions and are playing it by ear.

