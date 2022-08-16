Record rainfall Monday helps cool Siouxland down!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures are cooling down nicely after some much-needed rainfall on Monday! We saw a record amount of rainfall for Sioux City on August 15th, with over 2 inches of precipitation recorded in parts of the city. This has made way for a cooler, yet humid Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. There is also a 10 mph east-southeasterly wind blowing through the viewing area.

Tuesday night will be cool and comfortable, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across the viewing area. The wind will continue to blow from the east-southeast but will have calmed down to just around 5 mph.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful sunny day, with highs in the low 80s. We might see some fog early but that will clear quickly once the morning is over. Winds will continue to be calm, with a 5 mph south-southeasterly breeze blowing across Siouxland.

Wednesday night should be another calm and quiet one, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low-60s. We will also continue to see calm winds, with a 5 mph breeze coming in from the south.

Thursday will begin with mostly clear skies, but we have the chance of more rainfall with scattered showers and thunderstorms once we get to the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s. The wind will also pick up, with a south-southwesterly wind blowing at 5-10 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll see those showers continue into the night on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s. We will continue to see the south-southwesterly wind blow at around 5-10 mph.

Friday morning will begin partly cloudy before more showers make their way into the area by the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning, with highs expected to reach the mid-70s. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details!

