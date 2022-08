SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Railroad Museum will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 18 so construction work can be done.

The museum should reopen on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

The closure is to allow for construction work at the museum’s courtyard area, along buildings, outdoor exhibit areas and restroom entrances.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.