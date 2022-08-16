Student Success Center opens at St. Luke’s College

Officials officially open the Student Success Center on Tuesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new area is available to students at St. Luke’s College here in Sioux City.

Known as a “student success center,” the new renovation gives students a place to study, reference materials and access to computers. St. Luke’s officials opened the student success center on Tuesday.

Students say the space solves challenges by providing access to reliable internet and a socially distanced space to study.

“And we also had students a part of that development to make sure that they did have some socially distance study space, but that we also were addressing technology, which certainly came out during the pandemic,” said Kendra Ericson, the president of St. Luke’s College.

The student success center is now operational and officials believe it’ll be put to good use when the fall semester starts.

