Around Siouxland: Golphstok

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A musical festival for all ages is set for this weekend in Woodbury County.

Golphstok is a free, family-friend music and art festival hosted in Pierson. This is the festival’s fifth year and will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and five different bands performing.

The festival is Aug. 28 at Pierson Park. More information about the event can be found here.

