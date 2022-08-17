Bishop Heelan aims to improve in first year under La Fluer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After a disappointing go of things last season the Bishop Heelan Crusaders determined they needed a new man to lead the crusade, and they think they’ve found their man in Jon LaFluer.

LaFluer returns to a Heelan squad that had a rough season but did show promise at times. The Heelan grad will have his leading passer and his top two rushers from last year so their is talent to build off of.

Although Heelan loses their leading receivers and tackler, the Crusaders believe players including Sir Brandon Watts will step up and not just fill those roles but perform better than those before them, and coach La Fluer is happy with what he’s seen so far.

“It’s been great so far I can’t be more proud of the effort the kids have put in through the course of the summer and the first week of camp,” says Jon La Fluer Bishop Heelan head coach. “They’ve really responded to what we came out and asked of them, and we got a long ways to go obviously but they’re willing to put the work in.”

Bishop Heelan opens their season up on the 26th against Sioux City East.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.