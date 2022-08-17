‘I think the why behind 100 years is we continue to adapt’ - Knoepfler Chevrolet celebrates 100 years in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local, family-owned car dealership has been selling cars in Sioux City for 100 years.

Knoepfler Chevrolet is celebrating by taking a look back at the company’s history through a new exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum. Siouxlanders have the chance to take a walk through the history at the Sioux City Public Museum from 1922, all the way to today.

“It’s certainly the oldest car dealership in the Sioux City area that’s been owned continuously by members of the same family,” said Matt Anderson, Sioux City Public Museum Curator of History.

Photos fill the walls of the Sioux City Public Museum to showcase the deep history of Knoepfler Chevrolet. It all began in 1922 when Ryal Miller and Duane Kidder came to Sioux City to take over the town’s Chevrolet dealership.

“I think the why behind 100 years is we continue to adapt. And if you look around, you see just how people have changed, how products have changed, but they’re changing to adapt to people,” said Sara Fay, Knoepfler Chevrolet Marketing Director.

Kidder’s nephew, Jim Knoepfler joined the company in 1952, and the rest is history. The exhibit showcases the four generations of Kidders and Knoepflers who have played a role in making the company what it is today.

“It’s an exhibit that tells a lot of stories. And you’ll find at least one connection whether it’s a part of the community, whether it’s somebody you know, whether it’s an event that’s still in play or something you’ve heard stories about. You’ll find a connection,” said Fay.

A walk through the exhibit showcases the reminder of friendship through the years, and how cars continue to evolve with time.

“They’ve just taken a lot of time to look at the photographs and see if they can pick out family members or friends that maybe worked for the dealership at certain points in time. And of course, people remember automobiles that they had, you know, back in the 1960s, 1970s, or even before,” said Anderson.

The Knoepfler Chevrolet exhibit will be on display at the Sioux City Public Museum until August 21. The photos from the museum will then go back to the Knoepfler Chevrolet showroom.

More information about the exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum can be found here.

