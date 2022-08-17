Mapleton, IA expansion projects aim to increase population and bring in new business

New housing developments in Mapleton aim to increase population and bring in new businesses
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mapleton, Iowa has a population right around 1,200 people, but the city has plans to increase the population.

Around two years ago a decision was made to expand Mapleton along Tower Street. A Sioux City engineering firm was brought in to evaluate the land which helped city leaders form a plan for the area.

“So we decided we would put a cul-de-sac circle on the end of the existing street. That’s going to give us 7 more lots up there, which already have a high demand for, and I think those will be sold probably about a month or two after they go up for sale,” said Brent Streck, Mayor of Mapleton.

Construction for the Tower Street expansion was scheduled to be done at the end of November. Crews are currently ahead of schedule and are optimistic the lots will go up for sale by mid-November. The Tower Street project is only one of many that are in the works.

“We have another development called North View Acres. It’s currently a campground that we’re going to turn into workforce housing, there will probably be another 20 or so homes for that area. Then we’ll work on the new expansion that we just bought, that’ll be probably another 11 homes up there,” said Streck.

The push to develop housing in Mapleton is a five-year plan according to Mayor Streck. Along with the expansions they are working on housing in town.

Those plans are centered around taking houses that are deemed beyond repair and tearing them down and paving way for new housing.

