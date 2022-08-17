More rain and severe weather chances on the way!

By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are experiencing a beautiful late-summer day here in Siouxland this Wednesday! We’re seeing mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 80s, and a light wind coming from the southeast at around 5 mph.

The mostly clear skies will continue into the evening on Wednesday, with lows in the high 50s and low 60s. The wind will be coming in from the south-southeast, but will continue to blow calmly at around 5 mph.

Thursday will begin with mostly sunny skies, before we welcome in some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon at around 4 PM. With these storm chances, portions of western Siouxland are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s, with a 5-10 mph southwest wind blowing across Siouxland.

The showers & thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 60s, with a 5-10 mph wind coming in from the south-southwest.

Friday we will likely see the scattered rainfall and thunderstorms continue throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with a 5-10 mph northwest wind also present.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday night, before clearing up in the early hours of Saturday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s and a 5-10 mph north-northwest breeze blowing through the viewing area.

Saturday we could see some early showers before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70s, with more mostly clear and nice days on the way for the start of next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for more details!

