Morningside hosts fall media day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs hosted their fall sports media day, giving their coaches a chance to meet with the media, and in some cases be introduced to the media for the first time.

Three new head coaches were introduced at the event, including Men’s and Women’s cross country head coach Frank Wallace. New head dance coach Erin Baker and head cheer coach Maci Heimsoth were both introduced as well. Football head coach Steve Ryan spoke to the media about how the Mustangs are gearing up for their tough early schedule.

“The positive of having big games early in the year are your guys are locked in at fall camp,” says Ryan. “Like, alright we have to have a great fall camp we have to stay focused a lot is going to be decided in that first week. So I mean there is some good aspects to that and I think it’s going to be an exciting game here first Saturday of September at 7:00.”

Morningside Football kicks off on September 3rd against Northwestern.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.