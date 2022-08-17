Over 2/3rds of Sioux City Schools students eligible for free or reduced lunch as universal free meals end

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The plan to feed students over the summer in Sioux City met with a sharp decline after federal dollars funding student meals were cut off.

For the past two years, the federal government had been paying for every child to receive breakfast and lunch in schools. But that funding ran out mid-summer, forcing the Sioux City Community School District to go back to the old system. What was once thousands of summer meals each week, turned into just hundreds.

But as a new school year is set to for SCCSD on Aug. 23, over two-thirds of the district’s students can receive free or reduced lunch

Now that the universal free meals program is gone, the district is reverting back to its previous standards. However, if you qualify for reduced meals this year you still receive them for free. Parents can apply for the meal plan here.

“Since we haven’t used the meal applications in the past years, everyone’s going to start up at the paid rate. So we encourage them to get those filled out as soon as possible in the mail applications or online, it’s the quickest and fastest way to get that going,” said Rich Luze, the food service director for the district.

Those meal applications will be crucial because the district says about 67% of students qualify for free or reduced meals. And this year, those who qualify for reduced meals will get them for free.

“For this school year. Only through June of this upcoming year, the district is going to waive the reduced charge which typically was 30 cents for breakfast 40 cents for lunch,” said Luze.

District officials stress it’s important to get those forms in as soon as possible.

