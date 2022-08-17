Plenty of sunshine today, but rain chances are back in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are starting out in the 50s and low 60s this morning. We are also dealing with some dense patchy fog with a calm wind out of the east.

For today, we are going to see plenty of sunshine with some stray clouds here and there. With mostly clear and sunny skies, we will allow our highs to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s in some spots of Siouxland with wind still from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, the lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around Siouxland with plenty of clear skies as the wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is when we see our rain chances increase. For the most part, Thursday looks to be a mostly sunny day, but as we head into the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms start to pop up. Right now, it seems to be isolated showers and thunderstorms. We do have a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather for western Siouxland. The main threats to this marginal risk are hail and wind.

The showers look to continue over night Thursday into the early morning hours of Friday, then another round of some rain will move through Friday evening.

