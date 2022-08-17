Pobo throws 5 no-hit innings, X’s put up 9 in 7th to rout Lincoln

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s always nice when your pitching staff picks up your batters and holds a team to little to no runs. It’s also nice when your bats explode for large amounts of runs and your pitching doesn’t have a stressful night on the mound.

But the rare time you get both to happen in one game, you usually get a blowout. That’s exactly what Sioux City did Tuesday night.

Matt Pobereyko started on the bump for the Explorers. Pobo walked the first batter before shutting down the next 15 straight, striking out 10 in the process. Despite the no-hitter Pobo would be pulled in the 6th for Kevin Lenik who ended up losing the no-no.

But the Explorers bats were hot as well. In the third inning Danry Vasquez demolished one over the right field wall. Then in the fourth Ademar Rifeala sent a dinger of his own over the right field wall to tack on two more.

A string of hits and RBI singles from Rifeala and Blake Tiberi plated two more in the 5th. Before Lincoln would find the board for the first time in the seventh. The Explorers certainly responded in the bottom half of the seventh plating 9 runs on 6 walks and 3 hits one of which was a dinger from Sebastian Zawada.

Lincoln would add a couple more but when it was all said and done the Explorers had won 16-3. Sioux City will meet up with Lincoln again for game two of the three game series on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.