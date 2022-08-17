Sheriff: Iowa woman dies after receiving multiple dog bites

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say a woman living in rural northwest Iowa died earlier this week from multiple dog bites.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 15 law enforcement got a report of someone coming across what they believed to be a motorcycle accident. The man that called authorities said he located a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs next to her.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe of Rossie.

Kiepe’s body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy. The state medical examiner ruled on Aug. 17 that Kiepe’s death was due to multiple dog bite injuries. Investigators determined five Great Dane dogs, owned by Kiepe, caused her death. Those dogs have been euthanized.

It was also determined that Kiepe did not have a motorcycle accident. The incident reportedly occurred just a short distance from Kiepe’s farm residence.

