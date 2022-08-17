Siouxlanders enjoy ‘Back To School Party In The Park’ as summer comes to an end

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some students are already back to school, and even more will be back in the classroom soon.

Tuesday night, many Siouxland families gathered to enjoy a “back to school” party in the park.

Families enjoyed a free meal, games, crafts, and different vendors from around Siouxland. The kids could enjoy bounce houses, volleyball, and water games with Sioux City Fire Rescue. They could even take a tour of the Wings Air Rescue helicopter.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation held the event at Riverside Park to provide families with a fun night before the summer ends.

“We have this beautiful park system and people enjoy it in their neighborhood parks and there are more regional parks like Riverside. So for us we just want to hold events and bring people out to them and say, ‘It’s a beautiful night, let’s come out, come together as a community.’ It brings people together and then people just have a really good time recreating in their favorite parks,” said John Byrnes, Recreation Supervisor, Sioux City Parks & Recreation.

The event was Parks and Recreation’s last pop-up park event of the summer.

