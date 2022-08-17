Young Mustangs looking to learn this fall

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustang volleyball team struggled last season, finishing 11-20. But that was a young team with up to 6 freshman getting a good amount of playing time.

Now with another year under those freshmen’s belts the Mustangs are looking to improve this season. But the Stangs have some work to do, with just one sr. and 2 juniors on the squad the young Mustangs are definitely going to get a chance to prove themselves.

And with the GPAC being even tougher this year than it was last year it will be trial by fire for some of the upcoming players. However head coach Jessica Squier has already seen some things improve from last season.

“That was a big thing for us last year is we just had so many errors and not controlling that side of the game,” says Jessica Squier. “And, this season that has been one of our strengths probably is we’re not erroring as much right knock on wood.”

The Mustangs begin play August 18th in West Palm Beach Florida.

