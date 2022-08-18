5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.(twildlife/Getty Images via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened sometime in mid-November in Jakes Valley, which is about 275 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials were alerted to the deaths on Nov. 16 after someone discovered the horses.

One horse was still alive but so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.

The five horses ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years old, BLM said. An aborted horse fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a similar crime. Four horses were killed in separate shootings at a stable in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year.

BLM Special Agent Michael Mortensen said there currently is no indication that the Red Rock Canyon killings are related to the Jakes Valley investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Iowa woman dies after receiving multiple dog bites
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
Naegleria fowleri
Nebraska child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Accuser and star witness testifies at R. Kelly trial
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts