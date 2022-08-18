Authorities offering reward for information on who damaged a fire pit at Le Mars Municipal Park

These photos show the damage done to a firepit area at the Le Mars Municipal Park.
These photos show the damage done to a firepit area at the Le Mars Municipal Park.(Le Mars Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Le Mars, Iowa are looking for any information on who damaged a firepit at a local park.

According to the Le Mars Police Department, between the night of Aug. 12 and the morning of Aug. 15 an unknown person, or persons, damaged the firepit area of the Le Mars Municipal Park. The damage is estimated at $3,500.

The City of Le Mars and the Plymouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information on this incident. You can submit tips to the Le Mars Police at (712) 546-4113, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 546-8191 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 548-4968.

