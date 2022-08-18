From dyslexia to Brown University: Motivational speaker comes to Sioux City

Jonathan Mooney speaks to Bishop Heelan educators on Thursday.
Jonathan Mooney speaks to Bishop Heelan educators on Thursday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - He didn’t learn to read until the age of 12, but on Thursday, Jonathan Mooney spoke with faculty at Bishop Heelan High School about the importance of different learning styles for different children.

Mooney, who went on to graduate from Brown University, says it’s important teachers don’t try to “change” or “fix” students who can’t sit still and learn. Mooney told the educators that he spent a lot of time with the janitor and principal’s secretary instead of in class. But with the help of his teachers, he became an author and motivational speaker.

“I talk about the importance of, of seeing young folks who are different, not as deficient, but as different. I talk about the importance of changing the environment around young people to be inclusive and accommodating, as opposed to trying to fix people,” said Mooney.

In addition to speaking with high school teachers mid-morning, Mooney also spoke with elementary school teachers earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Iowa woman dies after receiving multiple dog bites
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Naegleria fowleri
Nebraska child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Homer Community School is spending $5 million on an expansion project
Sioux City native sings National Anthem at Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game
Sioux City native sings National Anthem at Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game
Symptoms of Brain-Eating Amoeba
Nebraska child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Authorities offering reward for information on who damaged a fire pit at Le Mars Municipal Park