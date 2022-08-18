From dyslexia to Brown University: Motivational speaker comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - He didn’t learn to read until the age of 12, but on Thursday, Jonathan Mooney spoke with faculty at Bishop Heelan High School about the importance of different learning styles for different children.

Mooney, who went on to graduate from Brown University, says it’s important teachers don’t try to “change” or “fix” students who can’t sit still and learn. Mooney told the educators that he spent a lot of time with the janitor and principal’s secretary instead of in class. But with the help of his teachers, he became an author and motivational speaker.

“I talk about the importance of, of seeing young folks who are different, not as deficient, but as different. I talk about the importance of changing the environment around young people to be inclusive and accommodating, as opposed to trying to fix people,” said Mooney.

In addition to speaking with high school teachers mid-morning, Mooney also spoke with elementary school teachers earlier in the day.

