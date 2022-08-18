Homer Community School working on $5 million expansion

HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - Homer Community School in northeast Nebraska is working on a $5 million renovation project.

The plan, which began about three months ago, includes improvements to the elementary, junior high and high school.

Along with those improvements, the HVAC system will be updated throughout 90 percent of the building.

The elementary will gain two new classroom spaces and another set of restrooms in a centralized location. And junior high and high school students will receive two new science rooms, a student space, and other areas to improve learning and help those who fall behind.

“Well, now we’re going to have adequate space and quality space to conduct those interventions. Instead of converting a storage closet or doing them in the hallway or doing them in the superintendent’s office, or doing the intervention in the principal’s office. Now we’re going to have that space, so we’re going to use the space very thoughtfully very purposefully,” said Gregg Cruickshank, Homer Community School Superintendent.

Discussion about the updates has been ongoing for years, according to the superintendent. The conversations at board meetings for the past two years were focused on how to improve the building while remaining financially responsible.

“The board has also thought this out very well from a financial standpoint, between reserves in our building fund and federal money, federal Covid relief money plus using two financing tools through our building fund over a seven-year period of time,” said Cruickshank.

Over that seven years, they will be able to pay for the building updates. The project will not last as long as the payment plan.

The final phases of the project are scheduled to be complete by next August.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.