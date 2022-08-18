Muskies award winning GM Johnson takes job with Kings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winning comes with a price, the Sioux City Musketeers have found that out as in one offseason they have had to find their new head coach. And now they have a search for a new General Manager to deal with as well.

That is because General Manager Andy Johnson has taken a job as a scout with the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced on it’s social media earlier.

Johnson was brought in by former head coach Luke Strand in 2017 after spending time with Waterloo and Muskegon. This will be Johnson’s second stint working in the league as he spent four seasons with the NHLs Central Scouting evaluating prospects.

