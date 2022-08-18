One dead after accident in Madison County Wednesday afternoon

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - One man has died following an accident on Wednesday at approximately 4:15 PM near the intersection of Highway 18 and 832 Road.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV driven by 37-year-old Julio Cesar Hernandez of Madison had stalled and was parked diagonally along Highway 81 in the northbound lane.

A second vehicle stopped to offer assistance, and a passenger, 61-year-old Roger Beard of Norfolk exited the vehicle to help.

As Beard was standing near Hernandez’s vehicle, a third vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Jose Lombana of Norfolk struck the right rear corner of Hernandez’s vehicle which then impacted Beard. Beard was propelled several feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Hernandez’s vehicle rolled over, pinning Hernandez.

Hernandez was transported via Norfolk Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services. Lombana was transported via LifeNet to a hospital in Sioux City.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the accident.

