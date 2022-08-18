Potential severe weather Thursday, and rainy days ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After two beautiful days this week, we’re welcoming back some rain on this Thursday. The day began with mostly sunny skies, but we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to move into Siouxland after 5 PM. With these storm chances, much of Siouxland is under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook, with some portions of southwest Siouxland under a level 2 slight risk. The main risks present are rain and hail, with the slight chance of a tornado spinning up. Highs for the day are in the mid-80s, with a 5-10 mph south-southwesterly wind across the viewing area.

We will likely see the showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday night, before clearing up and becoming mostly cloudy after 3 AM. Lows are expected to be in the lower 60s, with the 5-10 mph south-southwesterly wind continuing to blow. We could also see wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph overnight.

Friday will kick off with mostly sunny skies, before showers and thunderstorms likely return after 2 PM. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s, with a 5-10 mph northwesterly wind also present.

Those showers are expected to continue early into Friday evening, before becoming mostly cloudy after around 8 PM. Lows will be in the upper 50s, with a 5-10 mph wind coming in from the north-northwest.

Saturday is shaping up to be another rainy one, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day mixed with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with a 5-10 mph northwesterly wind also present.

Those showers will likely continue into the early hours of Saturday evening, before becoming mostly clear after 8 PM. Lows will be in the upper 50s, with a 5-10 wind coming in from the north.

Sunday will kick off a string of beautiful late-summer days, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. We’re expecting more gorgeous days like this as we make our way into the week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.