Saltdogs edge out the Explorers in a nailbiter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers came into their series with the Lincoln Saltdogs on Tuesday with just a 1-game lead over the aforementioned team for the 4th and final playoff seed in the American Association’s West Division. The X’s opened the series with a dominant 16-3 win, and hoped to follow that up with another key W on Wednesday to add some more cushion to their standing.

The X’s started off the game hot, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st after a solo shot by Danry Vasquez. The Saltdogs would take over in the middle of the game though, putting up 4 combined runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. They would score 3 of those in the 3rd, off of a solo shot by Randy Norris and a 2-run homer by Rayder Ascanio.

The Saltdogs would score another run in the 6th, but X’s would make a valiant comeback in the bottom of the 8th, putting up 3 runs. Gabe Snyder, Ademar Rifaela and Sebastian Zawada all punched in RBIs in the inning. However, the X’s would fail to put up a run in the 9th and fell to the Saltdogs, 5-4.

Lincoln pitcher Zach Keenan had an impressive game in this one, giving up just 1 earned run in 6 innings pitched. The X’s will hope to bump their lead on the 4th seed back up to 2 games with another win against the Saltdogs in their series finale on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.