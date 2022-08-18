Sioux City Railroad Museum working to become more accessible to visitors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Railroad Museum is temporarily closed, due to construction. But that closure is not supposed to be long-lasting.

Crews are working to create more walkways, to make the museum more accessible.

The summer has been busy, according to Larry Obermeyer, President and Historian for the museum.

July marked the completion of a city-wide trail that loops around the museum.

The current construction is important because it provides a paved path for mobility devices.

“We’re looking with roughly, with engineer, design, and the actual concrete and labor pretty close to half a million dollars just for this interpretive trail,” said Obermeyer.

Funding for the project included donations and government grants.

Adding to the busy summer, next week the museum will host archaeologists from the University of Iowa. Their work involves a project in April when hundreds of artifacts were dug up on railroad museum property.

“We had four archaeologists on site from the University of Iowa State Office of the Archaeologists, and they coordinated everything. So what we got going on now is next week, is we will be processing those artifacts that were found. They need to be cleaned, documented, and recorded and then packed up for shipment back to Iowa City,” said Obermeyer

Once they get to Iowa City, the artifacts will be examined. And depending on the significance of those artifacts, they may keep them or send them back to Sioux City to go on display.

