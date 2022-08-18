Storm chances increase for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s with our wind out of the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions.

For the rest of the day, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping off in the mid to upper 80s as we wind from the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening, a line of storms starts to move through Siouxland. As of right now, some storms could be severe. Because of that part of western Siouxland is now under a slight risk to see some severe. The main threat is hail and wind, but we could see the possibility of a tornado forming.

Tonight, we drop down to the 60s as those storms and rain move through the region as our wind is still out of the south-west at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The showers look to move out by the early morning hours of Friday.

For Friday, we start off mostly sunny, but as we head into the afternoon and evening, showers start to move into Siouxland. Right now, nothing looks severe on Friday, but we will keep you up to date with the latest.

