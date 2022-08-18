Storm & rain chances today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Currently, we are sitting in the 60s with our wind from the south southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day with highs topping off in the mid to upper 80s as we wind from the south southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. As we head into the evening, a line of storms starts to move through Siouxland. As of right now, the storms don’t look to be severe, but part of Siouxland is under a marginal risk of seeing some severe. The main threats right now are hail and wind.

Tonight we drop down to the 60s as those storms and rain move through the region as our wind is still out of the south-west at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The showers look to move out by the early morning hours of Friday.

For Friday, we start off mostly sunny, but as we head into the afternoon and evening, showers start to move into Siouxland. Right now, nothing looks severe on Friday, but we will keep you up to date with the latest. j

