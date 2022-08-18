UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s partners with Theodore’s Academy for new preschool and childcare program

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new preschool and childcare center is open at UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s offering an opportunity for frontline workers who need childcare.

The facility officially opened on Monday, and the team celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The new program and center is a benefit provided to the company’s 1,700 plus employees through a partnership with Theodore’s Academy, a local childcare center. The facility’s capacity is currently 58 children, but they look forward to expanding and adding more in the future.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s is eager to provide a welcoming space for children, while also addressing a major need for employees.

“I think it’s a fun, innovative and just exciting center for the kids to be. I think more than anything, just what we’re going to be able to do for our team, that’s really what this is all about. It’s for our staff, and for our community. We’ve recognized that this is an opportunity for for daycare services that is really in high demand here in the Siouxland area,” said Corey Snider, Region Chief Operating Officer.

The facility is open Monday through Friday, from the early shift hours of 6 a.m., to the end of evening shifts around 7:30 p.m. The preschool and childcare center is excited to offer employees the opportunity to interact with their children during their shifts.

“Just to be able to drop in during the day to see their children and have lunch with their children. We have a mother’s room and I just think that’s probably the best part,” said Chris Ferry, Theodore’s Academy Owner.

The childcare center already has a waiting list. The hope is to expand and be able to offer services for the overnight shift, weekends, and holidays.

