Veteran Stars looking for big season in 2022

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City North Stars were a football team who impressed a lot of people last season with their improvement. With some major players from that team coming back the Stars are looking forward to this season and the opportunities it will bring.

North returns their leading passer in Carson Strohbeen who was a steady presence in the backfield last season throwing for just under 1,000 yards. Also returning is leading rusher Dayton Harrell who is looking to build off his 527 yard rushing performance and help establish a tempo for the offense.

Not to mention De Marcio Young who last season was at South Sioux City is a Star this year. With so many key players returning head coach Mitch Mohr has no doubt in his mind that the growth will continue.

“I mean it’s just the hard work and consistency in practice, kids are doing really well we have probably the best leadership across the whole team since I’ve been there,” says Mohr. “We will continue to grow we will piggyback off of last year.”

Sioux City North opens up their season on Thursday August 25th when they host South Sioux City at Olsen stadium kickoff is set for 7 PM

