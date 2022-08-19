Akron-Westfield Community School District breaks ground for new renovations

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Construction and renovation are in the works for the Akron-Westfield Community School District. The school board broke ground Thursday night to celebrate.

This year, the Akron community passed a $10 million bond for school improvements. The renovations will bring the current building up to code, and create hands-on opportunities for the students.

Construction will start with the library, elementary art room, and career and technical building. Later, renovations will be made to the front entrance, science classrooms, agriculture room, locker rooms, the parking lot, and mechanical systems. In total, there will be 28,000 square feet of renovations and 6,000 square feet of new additions.

The school was built in 1963, with some additions made in 1974 and 1997. So, about 8 years ago, the school surveyed the community to find out what people wanted in the school.

“We’re very excited and it’s kind of a little bit of a relief. You know it took us 4 attempts to pass the bond and so we are very appreciative of our community for supporting the changes that need to be made to our school and the additions and just very excited to get things underway,” said Akron-Westfield’s Superintendent, Derek Briggs.

The construction is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

