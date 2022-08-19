Authorities arrest 2 suspects after finding 20 pounds of meth buried in Nebraska field

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska law enforcement says two people have been arrested after officers found over 20 pounds of meth buried in a northeast Nebraska field.

The Nebraska State Patrol says on Aug. 17 residents in rural Winside reported two suspicious individuals going through their property. NSP Troopers were sent to the location and met the two individuals. While there, troopers allege they discovered both were in possession of methamphetamine. And while searching the area, troopers reportedly located a handgun, as well as a cattle prod taken from another farm.

While confirming the theft, the owner of the cattle prod reported finding a bag in a truck where the device had been stored. When searching the bag, troopers allegedly found what appeared to be a half pound of methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, NSP says information was uncovered that a large amount of methamphetamine had been buried in a field. That field was located in the area where troopers first found the suspicious individuals. Troopers ended up finding another bag in that area that reportedly contained 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about three grams of suspected fentanyl.

The two individuals were arrested. One has been identified as 36-year-old Oscar Villa of Los Angeles who was taken to the Antelope County Jail. They’re facing multiple charges including making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The other suspect, 27-year-old Johana Madrid, also of Los Angeles, was taken to the Dakota County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

