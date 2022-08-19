Explorers tied with Saltdogs for West Division’s 4th seed after disappointing loss

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers entered Thursday night’s rubber match against the Lincoln Saltdogs hoping to secure their grip on the West Division’s 4th and final playoff seed with a crucial win. The Saltdogs, however, hoped to move into a tie for the 4th seed with the X’s with a big win of their own.

Lincoln would strike first in the 2nd inning, as Matt Goodheart punched in an RBI with a 1-out triple. Skyler Weber would go on to drive Goodheart in later in the inning with an RBI of his own, putting Lincoln up 2-0 after an inning and a half.

The X’s would do their best to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the inning. After a double and a steal to third, Gabe Snyder would make it home off of an RBI double by Dylan Kelly. However, that would be the only run they scored, making it 2-1 Saltdogs after 2.

The X’s bats went cold after that one though, as they failed to put another run on the board until the 8th inning, when Gabe Snyder drove in Trey Martin with an RBI single. They would come quite close in the 3rd inning, after Danny Amaral nearly scored on a little league homer attempt, where he was called out by the umpire on a tag at the plate. After tossing his helmet in the ump’s direction in disagreement, he would get tossed from the game.

The Saltdogs would keep the runs coming however, putting up 5 more runs in the next 4 innings. Randy Norris would drive in 2 of those in the 4th with a 2-RBI double. Lincoln also scored 2 runs in the 6th off of a pair of RBIs by Skyler Weber and Justin Byrd, putting the score at 7-1 after 7 and a half.

Both teams would fail to score after Snyder’s RBI in the 8th, and the X’s would fall 7-2. They would also fall into a tie with the Saltdogs for the West Division’s 4th and final playoff seed. With just 18 games left in the regular season, each win is now crucial for the Explorers, and their playoff hopes.

