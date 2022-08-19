Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe

(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky.

Mariam “Star” Lint has been found in Indiana after a welfare check. Louisville Airport Police now say they initially missed Lint getting off the plane. But on Friday, Lint’s family confirmed, police were able to take a second look and found Star had gotten into a vehicle at the airport.

After reviewing the video, Louisville Airport Police traced the vehicle’s registration to a man who lives in a secluded part of the region. Lint’s family says Star entered the Orlando Airport just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Her family also says none of her financial or social media accounts have been accessed since then. And they say that’s very unusual for Star.

According to documents we obtained, police at the Louisville Airport took a missing person report on Aug. 8, three days after her disappearance. In that report, they say two officers reviewed hours of video but couldn’t spot her getting off the plane.

That caused friction between Orlando and Louisville -- because police in Florida said she left the state, while police in Kentucky say she never arrived. Long story short: No police agency wanted to investigate. That is, until we published our story yesterday, about how neither agency wanted to claim responsibility.

We told you how Star’s family was frustrated, and that valuable time had been lost in the search for her. After we published our story, Orlando Police started a case report Friday, two weeks after Star went missing.

In that report, police confirm she was on the Spirit Airlines flight bound for Louisville. Previously, police said, Star had entered the airport, but they wouldn’t confirm if they’d viewed surveillance video to see if she was actually on the plane.

But Friday, the investigation finished at the hands of the Louisville Airport police. In a statement, the agency says Star spent “more than an hour” inside the airport and apparently left without any distress. But remember, her family says Star didn’t access her bank or social media accounts which was unusual.

Through our reporting we were able to get in contact with one of Star’s relative, Tammy, who told us she was located Friday evening. The most important thing is that Star has been found and is unhurt.

